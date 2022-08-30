Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

Rogers State University's Alumni Association has announced a new program to honor alumni achievements. Awards will be given in three categories: Rising Star, Distinguished Hillcat, and Hill Legacy. Inductees will be recognized at the 2023 RSU Alumni Awards Dinner in April.

Nominations are being accepted beginning this week and continuing through January 31, 2023. For criteria on who can be nominated or to obtain nomination forms, visit the RSU website at rsu.edu.