Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:19 PM
Osage County Free Fair 2022 News
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17.
The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more.
Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first day for the public going from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bartlesvilleradio.com will have more on the fair in the upcoming days.
