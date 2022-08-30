Posted: Aug 30, 2022 8:36 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 8:36 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is pleased to offer more than 350 concise, affordable, and self-paced online courses designed to help you enhance your credentials, earn professional certifications and badges, or explore an area of career interest while balancing the demands of your busy life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Brett Andrews, Sr. VP. for Acedemic Innovation, told viewers and listeners that whether you are looking for an alternative to full time college or you’re thinking about making a career change, OKWU Pro has the program for you through these courses that are affordable, flexible, online, and self-paced.

For as little as $79, everyone can find a program that helps them learn new skills, earn more, and become more confident and marketable for promotions.

Andrews said, "We’ve sorted our certificate programs into a number of different topic areas to make it easier to find the programs you’re looking for."