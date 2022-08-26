Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Panasonic Might Choose Oklahoma for a 2nd $4-Billion Battery Plant

Tom Davis / Reuters
 
Oklahoma might still be in the running for a $4 billion Panasonic battery plant.
 
After Panasonic Holdings Corp. chose a site in Kansas for the first such plant, now the firm is indicating it wants to build a second plant to supply electric-car maker Tesla.
 
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Panasonic is in talks to build a second plant and since Oklahoma was one of the two finalists for the first plant, the company is reportedly looking at Oklahoma again reported Reuters. 

