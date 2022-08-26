Posted: Aug 26, 2022 2:57 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 2:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

Appearing in Washington County court today/yesterday on a bench warrant for failure to register and complete his probation and for failure to make restitution to his victim, Anthony J. Schreppel chose to represent himself and stipulate his guilt on the bench warrant rather than seek a court date and use legal counsel. Although the judge explained the negative consequences of making his own stipulation, Schreppel stated he did not want to wait any longer for starting his probation. He also told the judge he had made restitution to the victim earlier this year before he went into rehabilitation in Tulsa but did not know until he was picked up on the warrant that he also had to complete a probationary period in addition to his rehab. By taking the stipulation today, Schreppel said he hoped to register at the courthouse today and finish his probation as required.

Schreppel was found guilty of using a credit card that did not belong to him in his previous case.