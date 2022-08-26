Posted: Aug 26, 2022 10:17 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Lowe Family Young Scholars will get a boost in support thanks to a $2,100 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to executive director Michael Secora.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help local students work toward their college degrees,” said Williams.

The funds from the contribution will be used for concurrent class support for high school students taking part in The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program. The concurrent classes help students earn college credit while they are still in high school and help prepare them for college overall.

“We are very thankful for the Arvest Foundation partnering with us to continue to provide opportunities for our students,” said Secora. “We hope to continue to provide avenues for the success of our students where possible.”

The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program was established in 2006 to assist academically promising students within the Bartlesville Public School system who need financial assistance to earn college degrees. Students successfully completing the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program and who are accepted into one of the university partners (Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Oklahoma State University, and Rogers State University) receive the LFYS Program Scholarship.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.