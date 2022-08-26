News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 26, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 10:19 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Now at Red Alert Level for COVID-19
Tom Davis
Elevated reported COVID-19 cases have placed the Bartlesville Public School District into the Red Alert Level for COVID-19.
Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that it will be business as usual and that all events, visitors, field trips and sports will continue. The Alert notice is to inform everyone of the status and to prepare for it as they see fit.
When the Red Alert Level is reached, N95 or surgical face masks are recommended, but ARE NOT required, for ALL persons when indoors with others
The school protocols state that positive cases must isolate for at least 5 days, with day 0 when symptoms begin or of a positive test if there are no symptoms; a negative rapid test is recommended, but not required, before returning to campus, and wearing an N95 or surgical mask is recommended, but not required, for 5 days after ending isolation
Optional 6' distancing for individuals upon request & when feasible
No in-school contact tracing, notifications, or district-imposed quarantines; only positive case tracking
No COVID restrictions on visitors, spacing, assemblies, field trips, activities, capacities, or third-party use.
« Back to News