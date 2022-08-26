Posted: Aug 26, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Elevated reported COVID-19 cases have placed the Bartlesville Public School District into the Red Alert Level for COVID-19.

When the Red Alert Level is reached, N95 or surgical face masks are recommended, but ARE NOT required, for ALL persons when indoors with others

The school protocols state that positive cases must isolate for at least 5 days, with day 0 when symptoms begin or of a positive test if there are no symptoms; a negative rapid test is recommended, but not required, before returning to campus, and wearing an N95 or surgical mask is recommended, but not required, for 5 days after ending isolation

Optional 6' distancing for individuals upon request & when feasible

No in-school contact tracing, notifications, or district-imposed quarantines; only positive case tracking

No COVID restrictions on visitors, spacing, assemblies, field trips, activities, capacities, or third-party use.