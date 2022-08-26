Posted: Aug 26, 2022 7:20 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 7:20 AM

Tom Davis

A Free Constitution Alive six week class will begin Thursday evening, September 15, 6:30pm, at the Bartlesville Public Library. It is a fun and inspiring opportunity to rendezvous with our Founding Fathers and gain valuable knowledge of our country’s Constitution and its “original intent.”

Register online at www.patriotacademy.com to get immediate access to the free workbook and watch the introductory video.