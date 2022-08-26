Posted: Aug 26, 2022 5:01 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 5:01 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast. Lankford weighed in the recent FBI raid on former President Trump's home.

In the podcast, Lankford said the politicization of DOJ/FBI has gone entirely too far and he is demanding a briefing into the reasoning behind the unprecedented FBI raid at Maralago.

Lankford recently penned a piece in National Review on what to expect following the Inflation Reduction Act.

In it, he said that after 27 hours of debate on 30 amendments, Lankford strongly opposed the Democrats’ so-called “Inflation Reduction Act”—which includes $4 billion for cow burping studies, new taxes on every tax bracket & manufacturer, $17M for partnerships to reduce greenhouse gas, $2B to improve “walkability in context-sensitive projects,” funding for 80,000 new IRS auditors & $3 billion for environmental justice workshops.

Ahead of votes on the legislation, Lankford spoke on the Senate floor to reinforce that the Inflation Reduction Act does not reduce inflation or the deficit.

Lankford introduced several amendments—two of which received a vote during debate.

An amendment that would take $1 million out of the Affordable Care Act slush fund and use it to maintain Title 42 authority at the US/Mexico border.

An amendment to exempt traditional energy cost recovery allowances, including percentage depletion, intangible drilling costs, geological and geophysical expenditures, natural gas gathering lines, & others from the book minimum tax. His amendment failed in a vote of 50-50.