Posted: Aug 25, 2022 12:00 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 4:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

If you are heading towards Tulsa County and specifically into the City of Bixby this weekend be aware that you will likely be passing through a sobriety checkpoint that is being set up by the Bixby Police Department in cooperation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI Team.

The checkpoint will run from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

In 2020, 396 people were killed in drug or alchol-related crashes in Oklahoma. The goal of the ENDUI Team is to make our state as safe as possible so joining with local law enforement is one way to help get impaired drivers off the road.