Posted: Aug 24, 2022 5:10 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2022 5:10 PM

Victoria Edwards

Dove Hunting Season opens September 1st and some hunters can’t wait to get into the field. Dove season is widely seen as an opportunity for new hunters to enter into the sport on a safe and fun manner. According to the Wildlife Department’s Game Harvest Survey, about 69,000 people went dove hunting last year and took in more than a million dollars over the course of the former split season.

Dove hunting season will last through September and October, closes for the month of November, and then re-opens for the month of December.

For information on bag limits and other tips on preparing to hunt dove, go to GOOUTDOORSOKLAHOMA.com or use the GO OUTDOORS app on your phone.http://gooutdoorsoklahoma.com