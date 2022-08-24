Posted: Aug 24, 2022 6:23 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2022 6:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Center will be able to make facility improvements thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph presented the check to Val Callaghan, managing director of the Bartlesville Community Center and Unity Square.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation to the Bartlesville Community Center on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Randolph. “We are grateful to have this outstanding center for performing arts, as well as a beautiful gathering space, in our community.”

The funds will be used to make improvements in the security system, security cameras and updates to the fire alarm.

“For 40 years, we have been honored to serve Bartlesville as the center for arts, events, and community,” said Cal­laghan. “Weʼve hosted weddings, productions, art exhibits, and every­thing in-between. On behalf of the Bartlesville Com­munity Center staff and Trust Authori­ty, we would like to thank the Arvest Foundation for its past and current support, especially during this ruby anniversary year with us.”

The Bartlesville Community Center opened in 1982 designed by William Wesley Peters, an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright, to complement the Price Tower. With a mission to provide cultural and educational facilities and activities to strengthen the culture and economy of the city, the center has done just that. With performances by dancers, actors and musical guests from all over the world and the home to Broadway in Bartlesville, the center has been bringing the arts to Bartlesville for over 40 years.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.