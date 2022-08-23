Posted: Aug 23, 2022 9:01 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 9:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

With the exception of two races, Washington County voters gave higher numbers to candidates on their ballot than were given state-wide.

In the State Treasurer’s race, Todd Russ pulled out 58% of the vote state-wide and 61% in the county. Russ’ totals statewide were 137,551 votes with 3,497 coming from Washington County.

In the Superintendent of Public Instruction race, Ryan Walters took home 3,463 votes from Washington County equating to 59% of the total county vote; state-wide he had a little over 65% of the vote with a final total of 135,201.

In the Commissioner of Labor race, Leslie Kathryn Osborn pulled 2,782 votes out of Washington County giving her 48% locally and 131,419 votes state-wide which equated to a percentage of 53%.

For Corporate Commissioner, Kim David took home 63% of the vote with 3,616 votes in Washington County while state-wide she had 144,817 votes at 59% of the total.

In the United States Senate (Unexpired Term) race, MarkWayne Mullin pulled out the win with 66% of the Washington County vote and 65% of the state vote. Total votes were 3,938 in Washington County and 167,940 state-wide.

And in the hotly contested race for United States Congressional District Two race, Josh Brecheen pulled out the win in Washington County with 3,446 votes and 58% of the vote; state-wide, Brecheen took home about the same percentage – 58% -- that equated to a total vote of 33,290 as compared to Avery Frix’s final total of 30,429.