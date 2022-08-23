Posted: Aug 23, 2022 8:54 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 9:21 PM

Dalton Spence

District 1 commissioner in Osage County, Everett Piper defeated incumbent Randall Jones in the GOP primary runoff election on Tuesday.

Piper got 986 votes (59.90%) to Jones’s 660 votes (40.10%)

Piper spoke to Bartlesville Radio about how he can use his experience as the president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University in his new role as county commissioner. CLICK HERE FOR THE INTERVIEW.

District 3 commissioner votes in Osage County, Charlie Cartwright defeated Chad Ray in the GOP primary runoff election on Tuesday.

Cartwright got 567 votes (57.51%) to Ray’s 419 votes (42.49%)