Posted: Aug 23, 2022 8:53 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 9:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

You have heard that every vote counts and in Washington County that was proven true tonight as Yvonne House, Secertary of the Washington County Election Board, and her crew worked diligently to get one ballot in the totals that had not been counted due to a machine error. In the end, it was entered legally and on time.

Although it brought the precinct counting to a halt for almost 45 minutes, it was worth it to assure that the ballot was part of the precinct counts on the night of the election rather than trying to add it at a later date. House and her crew were able to set up an alternative machine to produce an e-scan that would make the vote count as part of the final totals from the precinct where the incident occurred.

Once the singular vote was cast, the precinct counting resumed and final tallies were finished electronically by around 8:45 pm.