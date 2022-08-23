Posted: Aug 23, 2022 6:07 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 8:52 PM

Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties. Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming.

Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON COUNTY** (Republican)

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Josh Brecheen 2,863 58% 27 of 27 Avery Frix 2,071 42%

Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **Nowata COUNTY** (Republican)

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Josh Brecheen 494 46% 12 of 12 Avery Frix 589 54%

Nowata County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Troy L. Friddle Incumbent 192 53.3% 4 of 4 Howard C. Corle 168 46.7%

Osage County Commissioner District # 1 (Republican)

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Everett Piper 986 60% 10 of 10 Randall Jones Incumbent 660 40%

Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)