Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Posted: Aug 23, 2022 6:07 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 8:52 PM

LIVE Election Coverage

Share on RSS

 

Chase McNutt

Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties.  Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming.

 

Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON COUNTY**  (Republican)

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Josh Brecheen

2,863

58%

27 of 27

Avery Frix

2,071

42%

 

Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **Nowata COUNTY**  (Republican)

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Josh Brecheen

494

46%

12 of 12

Avery Frix

589

54%

 

Nowata County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Troy L. Friddle      Incumbent

192

53.3%

4 of 4

Howard C. Corle

168

46.7%

 

Osage County Commissioner District # 1 (Republican)

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Everett Piper

986

60%

10 of 10

Randall Jones Incumbent

660

40%

Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Charlie Cartwright

567

57.5%

10 of 10

Chad Ray

419

42.5%

 


« Back to News