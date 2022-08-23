Posted: Aug 23, 2022 5:11 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 5:11 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular trucks in America but lately, it has been suffering from issues that have forced several recalls by Ford Motor Company. Earlier this month, Ford issues a recall of another 58,000 trucks from the 2021-2022 manufacturing season for problems with noise and heat insulators that are incorrectly coming in contact with the aluminum driveshaft of the truck. Unfortunately, many truck owners have yet to respond to the recall so Ford is reissuing its recall notice and urging truck owners to immediately contact a local dealer for the repairs.

The NHTSA has joined in with the latest recall to stress the importance of repairing the issue because they have found it can adversely affect the parking brake.

This is one of many recalls that has afflicted the 2021 design.