Posted: Aug 23, 2022 4:59 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 4:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

State Senator Warren Hamilton has announced he will refile his legislation that prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical procedures or treatment within the borders of Oklahoma. Hamilton had originally filed the legislation during the 2021 session but the measure did not receive a hearing.

Hamilton has stated in the past that the procedures to change gender are physically invasive and life-altering no matter how carefully they are regulated. As such, he believes that once a teen becomes an adult the procedure may not be able to be reversed if the person determines the gender change is no longer what is desired.

Part of the legislation also addresses making it illegal for a parent or guardian of a child under age 18 helping a minor obtain gender-altering treatments. Health care professionals who participate in any medical treatments on minors would be held accountable with a felony punishment of three years up to life in prison and a fine up to $20,000.