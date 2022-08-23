Posted: Aug 23, 2022 3:25 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 3:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

Rogers State University has released its enrollment numbers for the Fall semester of 2022. According to a press release enrollment for first-time freshmen has increased 4-point-3 percent from a year ago to a total of 509 students. The number of transfer students also increased, at a rate of 14-point-3 percent from last year for a total of 272 students.

Dr Larry Rice, President of the university, stated that the increased enrollment is a sign that the school is starting to recover from the pandemic lows that have impacted them for nearly two years.

There are a total of 3,215 students enrolled across the three campuses, which includes the satellite campus in Bartlesville and online students.