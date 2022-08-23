News
OHP: Teenage Girl Behind the Wheel of Car That Collided With and Killed Osage County Deputy
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver who hit and killed an Osage County Deputy last Friday was a 14 year old girl.
Investigators say the girl hit another driver before slamming into Captain Willy Hargraves’ truck.
Troopers say a 42-year-old woman was in the passenger seat but she and the 14-year-old were not severely injured in the crash.
Troopers initially reported that the adult was the driver but determined that was not the case during the investigation. There was also a third vehicle involved whose driver was also not injured.
Since the crash, Oklahoma community members have been finding ways to honor the life of Captain Hargraves.
