Posted: Aug 23, 2022 5:03 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 5:42 AM

Tom Davis

Voters will head to the polls today for the Runoff Primary Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

Listen to the election returns Tuesday night after the polls close on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:



PRECINCT PLACE LOCATION:



11 Redeemer Lutheran Church 3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12 Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch 4225 SE Adams Rd.

13 Highland Park Baptist Church 300 SE Washington Blvd.

15 Truth Tabernacle Church 4100 Nebraska St.

22 HeartMatters 3401 SE Price Rd.

23 First Church of the Nazarene 3650 SE Adams Blvd.

27 Greater First Baptist Church 216 W. 10th St.

28 Spirit Church 2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29 HeartMatters 3401 SE Price Rd.

31 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 210 SE 9th ST.

32 Girl Scouts Activity Center 511 E. 11th St.

33 Revival Time Outreach Center 101 SW Virginia Ave.

46 Oak Park Methodist Church 601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48 East Bartlesville Christian Church 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51 East Cross United Methodist Church 820 SE Madison Blvd.

54 Eastern Heights Baptist Church 1331 SE Swan Dr.

55 Disciples Christian Church 5800 Douglas Lane

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S. Caney, Copan

72 North Point Assembly of God 1515 N. Osage, Dewey

73 First Church of God 222 S. Osage, Dewey

74 Word of Truth Fellowship 16097 NE Bison Rd.

75 Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church 5111 Nowata Rd.

76 Oglesby Assembly of God 401471 W 2700 Rd.

77 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St., Ramona

78 Vera 1st Southern Baptist Church 310 W. Ramona Ave., Vera

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N. Ochelata St., Ochelata

80 Tri County Baptist Church 397930 W 4100 Rd.