Posted: Aug 22, 2022 5:38 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 5:38 PM

Victoria Edwards

Today's Washington County court docket was primarily devoted to processing outstanding warrants for those who had failed to show for previous court dates.

Timony Povlick is being held over on a $10,000 bond for two out-of-county warrants. His next court date will be August 26 to address earlier charges.

Summer Radford was originally out on a $4000 bond but was arrested for not showing up twice for court dates and received a higher bond of $8000. While in court today, she told the judge the second no-show was due to her sister needing to be taken to the hospital. The judge changed her bond back to $4000 with the condition she attend her next court date of August 24.