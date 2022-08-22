Posted: Aug 22, 2022 5:23 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 5:23 PM

Victoria Edwards

New regulations for the 2022-2023 Fishing & Hunting seasons are now available both online and in print.

Several new changes were made recently after the guide was printed and were originally available only on the website but with the importance of the regulations changes, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation decided to do a reprint of the guide.

The reprint includes the adjustments to bass fishing rules, provisions for hunting big game with arrow rifles, and an introduction of 365-day fishing and hunting licenses.

ODWC encourages all hunters and fishermen to obtain a copy of the new guide and review the updates regulations before heading out into the field or to the lakes. Printed copies can be found at all locations where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.