Posted: Aug 22, 2022 4:54 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 4:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission will hold their regular meeting tonight at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall at 401 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

On the agenda are two cases to consider for John and Kimberly Thompson. Case number one is a public hearing on their application for approval of an amendment to an existing PUD and its restrictions for the construction of a single-family dwelling in a multi-family residential zoning district on approximately 8-point-3 acres located north of Tuxedo Boulevard and east of Park Hill Drive. The second case is consideration of a deferment of a preliminary plat on the same property.

Citizens can be heard on the Thompson’s plans or on any issue related to city planning by signing up prior to the meeting.