Posted: Aug 22, 2022 1:05 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 1:05 PM
County Commissioners Honor Fallen Deputy at Weekly Meeting
The Osage County Commissioners honored Osage Deputy who passed away in a car accident on Friday.
During the regular meeting, the board took a moment to honor Captain William “Willy” Hargraves.
District Attorney Mike Fisher talked about Hargraves’s legacy.
If you would like to donate to the Hargraves’s family, you can go to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and buy a T-shirt. Or you can go to District Attorney Mike Fisher’s Facebook page and donate through GoFundMe.
The Osage County Sheriff department will be closed all day Friday and the Osage County Courthouse will be closed Friday at 10:30 for the funeral.
