Posted: Aug 22, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 9:56 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several items on Monday morning at their regularly scheduled meeting.

After a 30-minute executive session, the commissioners approved a motion to participate in a settlement process as it relates to Opioid litigation that was awarded to the state of Oklahoma.

The commissioners also extended the Nowata County burn ban through Labor Day, citing the lack of rains across the state.

During the announcements portion of the meeting, Chairman Burke LaRue highlighted a hit and run on Highway 60 just west of Nowata that left a District One employee in the hospital.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:00 at the Nowata Courthouse Annex.