Posted: Aug 22, 2022 6:45 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2022 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation announced that it is raising its minimum wage to $15 by October 2025 with the first raise expected to come in this year.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said it is significant because he signed an executive order that puts us on a path to get to a $15 minimum wage by October 2025.