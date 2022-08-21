Posted: Aug 21, 2022 10:28 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2022 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday.

The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m.

A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.

None of the occupants were thrown into the water; however, some were injured by the impact with the spillway. One of the children was transported to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition.

Hudson Lake is in Osage County; however, is owned by the City of Bartlesville. Bartlesville Police are working the accident with the assistance of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.