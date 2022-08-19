Posted: Aug 19, 2022 4:59 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 4:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Westside Community Center is planning ahead for summer 2023 when it will host a STEM program for students in kindergarten through sixth grade so they are putting out a call for volunteers now.

WCC received word this week while Phillips 66 officials were in town that they had been chosen to be the location for the 2023 STEM program and will receive $16,000 in grant funding to support the program. The grant will help pay for equipment and supplies that will be part of the immersive experience that students will have while studying plan life cycles, weather patterns, properties of matter, space science, chemistry and much more.

Guest speakers will help guide the students in real-world applications as students work at venues around the city.

If you are a current or retired STEM professional, WCC wants you to consider applying to be a volunteer during the summer program. For more information, contact WCC at 918-336-6760.