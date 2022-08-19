Posted: Aug 19, 2022 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 1:58 PM

Victoria Edwards

Five arraignments were heard Friday at the Washington County Courthouse that covered a variety of alleged criminal activities:

Joshua Mikel Tatum appeared on charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child. Tatum is accused of strangling another adult while at a park in the City of Dewey while turning over his children as part of a custody arrangement. Tatum will be back in court on August 26 and he has a $25,000 bond.

Answering to a charge of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, Dalton Ray Shrum appeared in court on his own recognizance. He was given a September 7 return court date.

Michael Lee McGinnis is alleged to have committed a second larceny of a transportation vehicle after being out on a suspended sentence for an earlier, similar crime. After reviewing the documents, the judge revoked McGinnis’ suspended sentence and assigned a $5000 bond.

A woman from New Mexico will be returning to the state after being arrested in Washington County and a warrant for her arrest being found by law enforcement. Nicole Ann Fierro waived her right to remain in Washington County for trial by signing a waiver of extradition. She will be returned to New Mexico as soon as transportation can be arranged.