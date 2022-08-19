Posted: Aug 19, 2022 10:50 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 10:52 AM

Victoria Edwards

A fatality collision occurred at approximately 8 AM today in Osage County at US-60 Eastbound near OK-18. An Osage County Deputy was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time. Investigation into the collision continues and further information will be released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol once it is available.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

All eastbound traffic was temporarily diverted onto OK-18 following the crash but residual traffic issues may continue until the investigation is completed. Please avoid the area if possible.