News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 19, 2022 10:06 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 10:53 AM
Elder Care Offers Seniors Connect Seminar Series
Tom Davis
Elder Care continues its 2022 Seniors Connect seminars, providing valuable health and wellness information to senior adults in the area, ages 65 and older.
Angie THompson with Elder Care told us that on Wednesday, September 7, from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Elder Care, Marilou Bork will offer insight into living a balanced life and the importance of brain chemistry in happiness.
The seminar will look at ways to think and talk about aging and health issues and how we often limit and sabotage our lives and happiness.
Please call Elder Care at 918-336-8500 by September 1 to reserve a seat.
« Back to News