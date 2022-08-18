Posted: Aug 18, 2022 5:08 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 5:08 PM

Victoria Edwards

In a recent post on the City of Bartlesville website, an article outlined where the city stands on the lighting project for Lee Lake Skate Park.

City staff planned on taking bids on the lighting earlier this year but were forced to table it until after July due to the General Obligation Bond funding being unavailable. The City now hopes to be able to place a call for bids sometime in September so construction can start before winter.

The skate park lighting project wil be "bid alternate" to the Robinwood Soccer Field Lighting Project so if the Robinwood bids come in must higher than anticipated due to inflation, the skate park will be postponed.