Posted: Aug 18, 2022 4:52 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 4:52 PM

Victoria Edwards

Smoke testing of sewers began Thursday in the City of Bartlesville in the area north of Adams Boulevard and west of Bison Road. The testing is a regular part of the City checking for mainenance issues in its sanitation systems. The smoke testing allows city workers to detect defects in piping that may have occurred due to heavy rains or collection area overflows. Testing usually takes several weeks to be completed.

The smoke is non-toxic and it is forced through manholes into the sewer system using moderate pressure smoke blowers. The smoke escapes where there are defects.

During the smoke testing, if you find smoke flowing into your residence or business, you should notify a crew member immediately if you see one in the area or call the City at 918-338-4134.