Posted: Aug 18, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2022 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville is performing a smoke test of the sanitary sewer system in the area north of Adams Boulevard and west of Bison Road. The test is to identify any defects or improper connections on the sanitary sewer system that contribute to heavy wet weather flows and collection system overflows.

During smoke testing activities, City crews will introduce non-toxic smoke through manholes into the sewer system under moderate pressure using smoke blowers. The area is then observed for smoke emitting from defective areas.

The test is expected to take several weeks, depending on weather.