Aug 18, 2022

Tom Davis

The University of Oklahoma Dental Hygiene Clinic at Tri County Tech offers the public an opportunity to receive preventive dental hygiene care. The purpose of the clinic is to teach dental hygiene students the skills to practice dental hygiene in private offices and public clinics after their graduation and licensure.

Appearing COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Director of Dental Lydia Snyder and Clinical Instructor Tiffany Dougherty invited new patients to try the clinic.

If you are a new patient, you will need to be screened in person (45 minutes). For screening, please call 918.331.3218 to set an appointment. If you are an existing patient, you will need to call 918.331.3218 or schedule your appointment here https://tricountytech.edu/dh-appointment/