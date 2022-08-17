Posted: Aug 17, 2022 5:05 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 5:05 PM

Victoria Edwards

Jim Rhodes, a former Oklahoma State University educator, is concerned about keeping kids safe when they are riding ATVs. So in 2020, Rhodes created a class to teach youth how to avoid injury while riding the popular vehicle that is often used on ranches and farms. Since the first class, Rhodes has trained over 300 youth in 50 classes.

Courses are offered year-round online and at certain dates and times at the six OSU Extension offices for the hands-on part of the course. Students must be 10 to 18 years old.

To take the course, send an email to Russ Quinn at russ.quinn@dtn.com.