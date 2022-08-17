Posted: Aug 17, 2022 9:39 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Constantine Theater in Pawhuska, Oklahoma is the second oldest performing arts center in Oklahoma. The Constantine Theater was built in 1914 and touted as the "Finest Opera House in the Southwest"

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Billie Kelley, the Marketing Director for the Constantine Theater said the theater is getting much more use these days.

Hot off the heals of a huge crowd last Saturday for comedian William Lee Martin, more shows are being announced.

The Constantine Theater welcomes Pawhuska's own Dax Perrier and His Band will perform on Saturday, August 27, at 7:30 PM to the Constantine Theater. Tickets available online or at the door. Drinks and Concessions will be available.

Then, September, Chad Prather, the star of The Chad Prather Show on Blaze TV will take the stage.

If you haven't seen The Chad Prather Show, it is your one-stop shop for comedy, craziness, and common sense. Chad brings you his armchair philosophy and observational humor four times a week. Politics, inspiration, comedy, and fun — nothing is off limits on The Chad Prather Show.

Please check https://www.constantinetheater.com/ for ticket information.