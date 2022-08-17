News
Oklahoma
Posted: Aug 17, 2022 4:19 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 2:42 PM
KWON to Broadcast GOP CD 2 Forum Tonight
Tom Davis
Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County GOP want you to join us on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 tonight at 7pm, for the Congressional District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hall.
In addition to listening on KWON Radio, you can watch live video of the forum at www.KWONtv.com.
Both Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen will be at the Congressional Distirct 2 Forum, which is sponsored by Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County Republican Party, Phillips 66 and Timmon's Sheet Metal.
