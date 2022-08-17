Posted: Aug 17, 2022 4:19 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 2:42 PM

Tom Davis

Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County GOP want you to join us on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 tonight at 7pm, for the Congressional District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hall.

In addition to listening on KWON Radio, you can watch live video of the forum at www.KWONtv.com