Posted: Aug 16, 2022 1:09 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2022 1:09 PM

Tom Davis

Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66, was the guest speaker at the Bartlesville Chamber Forum at City Church in Bartlesville on Tuesday.

33 years after he started his career as a research engineer in the labs of Phillips Petroleum, right here in Bartlesville, Lashier took over from Greg Garland, who recently stepped down after 10 years as CEO but staying on as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Lashier greeted the packed crowd at CIty Church with a smile and fond rememberances of his time here and how his children went to school in Bartlesville.

Lashier has a track record of achieving exceptional business results while delivering safety and operational excellence. His tenure as CEO of CPChem was marked by both ambitious expansion projects and his steady hand through the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic. A chemical engineer who holds 13 patents in the U.S., Lashier is committed to growth and innovation, and he has been helping to steer Phillips 66’s transformation efforts as well as its Emerging Energy portfolio of projects.

Lashier told the crowd that Phillips 66 needs to remain energy secure--and so should our nation--so that we don't wind up doing business for energy with those who would do us harm.

He illustrated his point by talking about how he was teaching one of his grandkids to navigate the monkey bars. You have to swing to the next bar, but you also need to have a firm grip on the current bar until you can securely make the move th the next.

As far as jobs are concerned locally, Lashier spoke highly of the cutting edge research going on at our research facility--especially when it comes to hydrogen fuel production. He left no hint of any jobs leaving Bartlesville.