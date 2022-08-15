Posted: Aug 15, 2022 3:16 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2022 3:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners approved the several items in their weekly meeting on August 15.

An easement request from PSO was reviewed and approved for two utility poles to be added to a county-owned piece of land to help with electricity being accessed by the new Boys & Girls Club construction.

The Washington County Election Board contracted for a single parking space in the First Presbyterian parking lot.

And ten properties that have been delinquent in paying taxes for four years were approved for sale.

The Commissioners also acknowledged donations to the Free Fair in the amount of $1500 from Rafter H Veterinary, Steve & Pamela Snelson, Patriot GMC Hyundai, and Arvest Bank. In accepting the donations, Commissioner Mitch Antle thanked the general public and local businesses for continuing to support the Washington County Free Fair.