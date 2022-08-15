Posted: Aug 15, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2022 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis/Dalton Spence

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioner’s meeting, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said they need to slow down the progress being made on the courthouse annex building and this was his reasoning.

District Attorney Mike Fisher is concerned about ongoing communication issues among county officials.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden has hired outside counsel to represent the sheriff’s department during this process. This is what his advisor had to say on the subject.

Before moving onto other matters of business at hand, Talburt said the Board would look to get everyone together so that communication could be better.