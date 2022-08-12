Posted: Aug 12, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2022 3:08 PM

Victoria Edwards

Monday, August 15 is the last day for photographers to submit their entries to the Oklahoma State Fair for the 2022 Creative Arts Program Photography Competition. The theme of the contest is your best visual of a person, event or activity that occured at past Fairs. There are four categories to enter. For more details, see the entry page at okstatefair.com.

Photographers seeking to enter must be someone who earns less than 10% of their income from photography and they must be a resident citizen at the time of the entry. All works must be the original art of the photographer and not shared with any other entity or person.

Each photographer can submit only one entry per class unless otherwise stated. There is no cost to enter.

Winners will receive two adult season tickets to the Fair plus parking during the event, which is scheduled for September 15-25.