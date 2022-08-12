News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 12, 2022 10:06 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2022 10:08 AM
BPD, OSBI Seeking Woman Who Could Have Info On Man's Disappearance
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Police and the OSBI are looking for a woman from Delaware, Oklahoma.
Investigators say they want to talk to Bailey Whitney about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, who was last seen a month ago in Tulsa.
If you know where either of them are, you can call the OSBI 800-522 8017.
Whitney is an Indian female approximately 5'7", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
« Back to News