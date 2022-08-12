Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Aug 12, 2022

BPD, OSBI Seeking Woman Who Could Have Info On Man's Disappearance

Tom Davis
Bartlesville Police and the OSBI are looking for a woman from Delaware, Oklahoma.
 
Investigators say they want to talk to Bailey Whitney about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, who was last seen a month ago in Tulsa.
 
If you know where either of them are, you can call the OSBI 800-522 8017.
 
Whitney is an Indian female approximately 5'7", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

