Posted: Aug 12, 2022 8:04 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2022 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 hosts the Congression District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hallon Wednesday, at 7pm. Both Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen will participate in the forum which will also be brodcast on www.KWONtv.com.

Avery Frix appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to talk about his campaign.

You are invited to submit your questions for the candidates to tom@bartlesvilleradio.com . A panel will choose the questions from your submissions to be use during the forum.

The Congressional Distirct 2 Forum is sponsored by Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington Country Republican Party and Phillips 66.