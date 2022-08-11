Posted: Aug 11, 2022 5:21 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 5:21 PM

Victoria Edwards

This week, Oklahoma recognized what may be the most important animal in its history -- the Quarterhorse.

State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens authored a bill to make the Quarterhorse the official horse of Oklahoma after he discovered a letter sent back in 2019 by nine-year-old Julienne, asking for Oklahoma to name a horse as their mascot because we are known as the "Horse Show Capital of the World."

Cowboy Stephens says he chose the Quarterhorse because it is part of the Western history and it is a key component in the agricultural success of Oklahoma ranches.

According to equine history, the Quarterhorse is one of the oldest breeds in America and it is considered to be a descendent of the Colonial Spanish Mustang horses that were brought to our nation by the Conquistadors.