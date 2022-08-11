Posted: Aug 11, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 2:06 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of two men at the Kickstand Saloon in December 2021 is now facing a second count of murder in the first degree. Gregory Rogers was arraigned on the felony county in Washington County court.

Rogers has already been charged for the shooting death of Van Parson. However, he had previously faced tribal litigation for the death of Austin Standeford. Based on new enforcement of the McGirt law it is now permissible for Rogers to be charged in Washington County District Court.

It is alleged that Rogers shot the two men after a dispute had occurred at the Kickstand Saloon on Frank Phillips Boulevard. The incident in question took place on December 13, 2021. Rogers also faces a felony count of possession of a firearm after former conviction.

An additional $500,000 bond was requested for Rogers. He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.