Posted: Aug 11, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 10:49 AM
Smooth Start for BPS First Day of School
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Public Schools is off to good start!
Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that the first day of school has gone off without a hitch, so far.
McCauley says the new school year is beginning with an increase in the number of students. Enrollment across the district up by about 125 student from the same time as last year.
The district will wait for a few more days to get another count for further confirmation.
