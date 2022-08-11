Posted: Aug 11, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 9:31 AM

Victoria Edwards

According to an article in CITY BEAT, results of the Feasibility Study on turning the former First Christian Church into a community conference center will be presented to the City Council on September 6 during its regular meeting.

The original study was to guage the need for a conference center in Bartlesville and whether the church, which is located at 520 Osage Avenue near the Unity Center, would serve as an acceptable location.

The building was donated to the City pending results of the study with the caveat that any alternative use of the building would be approved by the FCC board prior to the donation being completed.