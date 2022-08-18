Posted: Aug 11, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2022 9:18 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will wrap up its summer lecture series on August 18 with a Lunch & Learn presentation from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the museum, located at the City Hall Building on 301 South Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

The topic of the luncheon is "102 Years of Women Voting: Remembering Our Area Suffragists." Guest speaker will be Jan Dreiling. She will talk about women from our area who contributed to the women's suffrage movement.

For more information, call the BAHM at 918-338-4290.